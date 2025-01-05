Mysterious disease outbreak in China overwhelms hospitals

+ ↺ − 16 px

China is reportedly facing a mysterious viral outbreak that is overwhelming hospitals, News.Az citing the Daily Mail .

Videos on social media appear to show hospital units overrun with patients in face masks, and parents holding sick children in long lines in pediatric units.There have also been unverified reports that crematoriums and funeral homes are being overwhelmed.The alarming scenes and lack of official commentary have led some to draw similarities to the early days of the Covid outbreak in China.Local news reports have blamed a little-known virus called human metapneumovirus (HMPV) — which normally causes a mild cold-like illness — for the latest outbreak, though officials have yet to confirm this.

