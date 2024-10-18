N. Korea eyes to send 12,000 soldiers to Russia to fight against Ukraine - Media

North Korea has decided to send "large-scale troops" to support Russia in its war against Ukraine, the South Korean Yonhap news agency wrote on Friday, citing Seoul's spy agency, News.Az reports.

"The National Intelligence Service said it has learned that the North has recently decided to send four brigades of 12,000 soldiers, including special forces, to the war in Ukraine," Yonhap said.

News.Az