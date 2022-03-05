N. Korea fires unidentified projectile toward East Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korea fired an unidentified projectile toward the East Sea on Saturday, South Korea's military said, just four days ahead of South Korea's presidential election, News.Az reports citing Yonhap News Agency.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch -- the North's ninth show of force this year -- in a text message sent to reporters. It did not elaborate.

The latest launch came less than a week after the North claimed to have conducted a test for development of a "reconnaissance satellite" despite the South's characterization of it as a ballistic missile launch.

Speculation has persisted that the North would continue to engage in provocative acts as it made a veiled threat in January to lift its yearslong self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs).

Since the start of this year, the North has launched a barrage of missiles, including its self-proclaimed hypersonic missile, using various platforms, such as a road-mobile launcher and a railway-borne one.

The continued saber-rattling came as Pyongyang seeks to strengthen internal solidarity ahead of key political events amid a deadlock in nuclear talks with Washington and economic woes aggravated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

