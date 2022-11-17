Yandex metrika counter

N. Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile toward East Sea

North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday, its first missile provocation in a week, according to the South Korean military, News.Az reports citing Yonhap

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch. It did not provide other details immediately.

The launch came as the North warned it will take "fiercer" military actions if the United States sticks to its campaign to strengthen extended deterrence to its regional allies.


News.Az 

