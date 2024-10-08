N. Korea’s Kim calls Putin his ‘closest comrade’, vows stronger ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent a birthday message to Russian President Vladimir Putin, referring to him as his 'closest comrade.'

In the message celebrating Putin's 72nd birthday, Kim expressed confidence that relations between North Korea and Russia would be elevated to a new level, News.Az reports, citing KNCA. "I am now recollecting with deep emotion the days when we developed the traditional DPRK-Russia relations into the invincible alliance relations and eternal strategic relations with the realization of independence and justice as the common idea and deepened our friendship by declaring to the world together with you the establishment of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries in Pyongyang on last June 19," he said."Meetings and comradely ties between us to be continued in the future will make a positive contribution to further consolidating the eternal foundation of the DPRK-Russia friendship and strategic and cooperative relations put on an orbit of fresh comprehensive development and defending regional and global peace and international justice," the North Korean leader stressed.Separately on Tuesday, Kim said Pyongyang would speed up steps to make his country a military super power with nuclear weapons.

