N. Korea’s Kim oversees test of solid-fuel engine for ICBMs

+ ↺ − 16 px

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test of a high-thrust solid-fuel engine designed for intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), using advanced composite carbon fiber materials.

The ground jet test, conducted by the Missile Administration in collaboration with a chemical materials research center, took place the day before the announcement, News.Az reports, citing KCNA.

The report follows Kim’s recent visit to the research institute behind the engine, where he unveiled the next-generation Hwasong-20 ICBM under development, noting that it will be powered by the new engine.

Kim described the engine as a milestone for North Korea’s nuclear capabilities, stating it "heralds a significant change in expanding and strengthening the nuclear strategic forces" and represents "a success assuming the most strategic nature in the recent modernization of defense technology."

KCNA reported that this marks the ninth and "final" test in the engine’s development, with maximum thrust reaching 1,971 kilonewtons. North Korea’s last ICBM test occurred on October 31, 2024, with the solid-fuel Hwasong-19, previously described as "an ICBM of ultimate version."

The Hwasong-20 is set to accelerate North Korea’s missile development, with the completion of its engine considered a critical step. KCNA also noted that state commendations were approved for the chemical materials academy president and the director in charge of the engine’s development under the Missile Administration.

News.Az