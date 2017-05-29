Naftalan ranks in top 5 health resorts in CIS

+ ↺ − 16 px

Analytical agency TurStat determined the most popular balneological and health resorts of mineral waters of the CIS and Georgia in 2017.

Report informs that the top five health resorts of the CIS and Georgia include balneological resorts of Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Adjara.

The top 5 most popular resorts in the CIS and Georgia are Naftalan (Azerbaijan), Naroch (Belarus), Saryagash (Kazakhstan), Jermuk (Armenia) and Kobuleti (Adjara).

The ranking was based on the analysis of online booking systems.

According to TurStat, health resorts in the CIS are booked on average for 14 days with payment of 2.4 thousand RUB ($42) per person daily, including accommodation, meals and health-improving practice.

The best health resorts of the CIS and Georgia:

Naftalan resort in Azerbaijan is visited by more than 10 thousand tourists per year, up to 50% of which are foreign tourists from Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and other countries.

Naftalan, where oil baths heal and treat vacationers, is located 50 kilometers from Ganja and 330 kilometers from Baku. Hotels in Naftalan are five star 5 *, while popular with Russian tourists are Garabag Resort & Spa, Naftalan Hotel Qashalti and Chinar Hotel & Spa Naftalan.

News.Az

News.Az