Nagorno-Karabakh conflict discussed in Beijing

A delegation led by Chairman of Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of International Relations Farid Shafiyev held meetings in the Beijing Academy of Social Scienc

At the meetings, political, economic issues, security issues of the region where Azerbaijan is located, success achieved in China-Azerbaijan bilateral relations, opportunities for cooperation in transport and other fields, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and other important issues were discussed.

Information was provided about the programs that the Center for Analysis of International Relations plans to implement for foreign researchers, and the possibilities being created for joint research were discussed.

Shafiyev also informed his Chinese colleagues about the ongoing reforms in Azerbaijan.

A memorandum of understanding was signed with the Beijing International Studies University and the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations to further expand cooperation opportunities.

News.Az

