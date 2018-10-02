Nagorno-Karabakh conflict expected to be discussed at OSCE PA session

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is expected to be discussed during the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s (PA) session in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, along with other topics important for Azerbaijan and the wider region, OSCE PA spokesperson Nat Parry told Trend Oct.2.

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s 17th Autumn Meeting will take place in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on 3-6 October.

“The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is not specifically on the agenda, but we expect fruitful and frank exchanges of views on a wide range of topics including the protracted conflicts such as Nagorno-Karabakh. There will be several parliamentarians from Armenia and Azerbaijan in attendance, so we hope for civil and constructive dialogue with a view towards finding common ground and resolving this long-running conflict,” he added.

Hosted by the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of the Kyrgyz Republic, the 2018 Autumn Meeting will include a Parliamentary Conference on “Promoting Security Dialogue in Central Asia and Beyond” and a Mediterranean Forum on “Geopolitics of Central Asia and the Mediterranean: Addressing Migration, Trade and Environmental Challenges.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

