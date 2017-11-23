Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is biggest threat to regional security - Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

The biggest threat to regional security is the unresolved conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev Nov.23 at a joint press point with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the NATO Headquarters, AzVision reports.

"Our territories remain under occupation. More than one million of Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced persons. Ethnic cleansing policy was conducted against Azerbaijanis, and the situation is not changing, unfortunately," said Ilham Aliyev.

The president went on to add that Armenia wants to keep the status-quo for as long as possible, despite the statements of OSCE Minsk Group countries' presidents, that status-quo is unacceptable and must be changed.

Ilham Aliyev also reminded about the UN Security Council resolutions that demand immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian forces from the occupied territories.

"For more than 20 years, Armenia doesn't implement them," he said.

"The resolution of the conflict must be based on relevant UN Security Council resolutions and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan," said the president, adding that Azerbaijan's territorial integrity is recognized by the entire world.

News.Az

