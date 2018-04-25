Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is our problem as well, says Erdogan

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is our problem as well, says Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Official Ankara supports Azerbaijan's position in the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

Nagorno-Karabakh issue is our problem as well, Turkey`s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told at the joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, AzVision reports.

"Official Ankara supports Azerbaijan's position in the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The conflict must be resolved within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. We have demonstrated our joint position in both Karabakh and Afrin", Erdogan said.

Turkey intends to enhance cooperation with Azerbaijan in the military and defense areas, Erdogan noted.

"May 28 marks the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. I would like to congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on this occasion. Events will be organized to commemorate the Islamic Army of the Caucasus in 2018,” the Turkish leader stated.

Erdogan stated that Ilham Aliyev was quick to offer support for Turkey during the July 15 coup attempt.

"The state and people of Azerbaijan also stood by us during Operation Olive Branch conducted by the Turkish army in Syria,” he added.

News.Az

News.Az