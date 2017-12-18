Nagorno-Karabakh conflict issue raised at GUAM PA session

+ ↺ − 16 px

The issue of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was raised at the 10th annual session of the GUAM Parliamentary Assembly in Tbilisi.

GUAM countries are united by common pain – the issue of territorial integrity, Azer Karimli, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the GUAM PA, said addressing the annual session, an APA correspondent reported from Tbilisi.

He noted that regional security is of strategic importance.

“Twenty percent of Azerbaijani territory is still under Armenian occupation. Armenia still ignores the UN Security Council resolutions and similar decisions adopted by other international organizations,” said Karimli. “The territorial integrity of Azerbaijan should be restored, more than a million Azerbaijani refugees and IDPs should return to their native lands.”

The Azerbaijani MP urged the international community to ramp up efforts towards the settlement of the conflict.

Karimli also emphasized the significant contribution made by Azerbaijan to the energy security of the region and Europe.

He noted that the commissioning of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway on October 30 is a historic event.

“This is the shortest and most reliable route between Europe and Asia. Projects like the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars increase the attractiveness of the region,” added the Azerbaijani MP.

The GUAM Organization for Democracy and Economic Development is a regional organization of four post-Soviet states: Georgia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, and Moldova.

