Nagorno-Karabakh conflict raised at OSCE PA’s 27 annual session

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vice President of the OSCE PA, MP Azay Guliyev has raised the issue of frozen conflicts, including the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and non-effectiveness of the OSCE Minsk Group in its settlement at a plenary meeting of the 27th Annual Session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly held at the Reichstag Building in Berlin, Germany.

Addressing the annual session, Azerbaijani MP Azay Guliyev stressed the necessity of OSCE’s unconditional support of the territorial integrity of member states, noting that the occupation of the territory of one state by another is absolutely unacceptable. Guliyev emphasized that the use of double standards in this respect is inadmissible. He said it is necessary to convene the OSCE Group’s Minsk Conference, adding that the conflict could be resolved sooner than the Minsk Group attempted, AzerTag reports.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Italy Guglielmo Picchi, responsible for the OSCE Chairmanship, answering the question of the Azerbaijani representative, said that Italy, as Chair of OSCE, stands ready to launch all the possibilities and mechanisms to achieve progress in resolving the protracted conflicts. He noted that the Azerbaijani delegation’s proposal on convening the OSCE Minsk Group’s conference to achieve progress in the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict negotiation process was also taken into consideration.

News.Az

News.Az