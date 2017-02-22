Yandex metrika counter

Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: The first clash

  • Azerbaijan
29 years ago Armenian nationalists killed two young Azerbaijanis from Aghdam region - Ali Hajiyev and Bakhtiyar Guliyev - near Askaran settlement.

The first clash in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict which erupted due to Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan occurred on February 22, 1988.

According to Oxu.Az, official bodies did not allow the Azerbaijani population to give an adequate response to Armenian chauvinists. On the same day Baku saw a demonstration in protest against Armenian claims on Karabakh. In the meantime, Armenians launched mass deportation of Azerbaijan from Armenia's Kafan district. 

