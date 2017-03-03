Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to be discussed in Paris

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Nagorno-Karabakh peace process and the aggravated situation on the contact line of troops will be discussed in Paris.

Radio France International (RFI) has reported that Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan will visit France on March 8-9. The trip is dated to the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations. During the visit, he will also discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

According to RFI, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is also expected to visit Paris in mid-March.

