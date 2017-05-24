Nairit plant’s property set for auction - Armenian media

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nairit bankruptcy procedure manager, Karen Asatryan, has set the chemical plant’s property for an auction, the local media reported.

According to the newspaper, an auction took place on April 28 in a courtroom of Yerevan’s Shengavit district court for selling the plant’s property – machinery, parts of engineering tools, chemical substances, containers etc, AzVision reports.

The property was offered in 552 lots of the total cost of AMD 621,300,000. The next auction is scheduled for June 9, ARKA reported.

News.Az

