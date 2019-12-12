Nakhchivan hosts ceremony to commemorate national leader Heydar Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov has laid flowers at the statue of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev as the 16th anniversary of the death of the national leader was marked in Nakhchivan.

Representatives of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Cabinet of Ministers, Nakhchivan City Executive Authority, staffs of ministries, committees, companies and head offices, institutions and organizations, as well as universities, military units, and general public attended the commemorative ceremony. News.Az

