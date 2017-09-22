Nalbandian specifies date of meeting with Elmar Mammadyarov

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The date of the meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia Elmar Mammadyarov and Edward Nalbandian has been approved. The ministers will meet in New York on September 23."

The statement came from Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian speaking to the Voice of America radio station.

"The meeting is scheduled for September 23. The agenda includes the organization of a possible meeting between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia and the schedule of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs' visit to the region," he said.

