Nalbandian: We will meet the spring of 2018 without the Armenian-Turkish protocols

"We will meet the spring of 2018 without the Armenian-Turkish protocols."

As reported by Oxu.Az with reference to news.am, Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian stated this, speaking in the Greek Foreign Ministry during his visit to Athens.

"I am confident that you will be interested in our approach to relations with Turkey, as you know, the process of normalizing relations with Turkey was launched at the initiative of the Armenian president, which resulted in signing of the protocols in Zurich in October 2009. Nevertheless, these documents have not been ratified to this day," Nalbandian said.

News.Az

