Nalbandian's visit ignored in Israel

The visit of the Armenian delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Edward Nalbandian to Israel is rather unusual, news.am reported.

The statement came from former Knesset member, political scientist Alexander Zinker.

According to him, when heads of states or foreign ministers visit one or another country, they always go through a certain protocol prepared in advance.

"This time there is no such information. The only thing that is known is that Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian visited the museum of the Holocaust,"Zinker explained, adding that after all the proper ceremonies he will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Prime Minister of Israel.

At the same time, the former Knesset member noted that there is no information about the visit of the Armenian delegation to the country in the press yet.

News.Az

