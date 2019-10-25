NAM chairmanship passes from Venezuela to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement passed from Venezuela to Azerbaijan at the 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement member-states, Trend reports on Oct. 25.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was unanimously elected chairman of the summit.

Azerbaijan will chair this structure in 2019-2022.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro wished success to Azerbaijan during the chairmanship and encouraged the member-states to continue to contribute to the organization’s activity.

News.Az

