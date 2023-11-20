NAM conference in Baku will contribute to rapprochement of member states: Uzbek deputy PM

Protection of women's rights and ensuring gender equality is one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, said Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Zulayho Mahkamova.

She made the remarks while speaking at the Non-Aligned Movement Conference on Advancing the Rights and Empowerment of Women held in Baku on Monday, News.Az reports.

“I think that this conference of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku will contribute to the rapprochement of its members and empowerment of women,” Mahkamova said.

Hailing the organization of the conference and highlighting the initiatives of the organization, the Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister stressed the role of women in society. She underscored that ensuring gender equality in the world is one of the important issues.

According to Mahkamova, about 100 laws to protect women's rights as well as the legislative acts to protect women from domestic violence and sexual exploitation have been adopted in Uzbekistan.

News.Az