NAM countries aim to share their positive experience: Egyptian MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

The goal of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) countries is to share their positive experience, said Mohamed Alorabi, member of the Egyptian Parliament and chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee.

He made the remarks while speaking at a symposium themed "From Bandung to Baku: The Non-Aligned Movement in a Changing and Challenging Global Context" in Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

"Some political threats, terrorism, climate change, the food crisis recognize no borders. We must counter this by applying a comprehensive approach. Today's event in Baku can be a new beginning for discussing broader issues important for the member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement," Alorabi said.

The international conference is attended by representatives of think tanks and foreign ministries from the NAM member countries, representatives of the Azerbaijani government and the diplomatic corps in the country, as well as by local experts.

News.Az