NAM member states express support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty

Foreign ministers of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member states expressed their regret that in spite of the United Nations Security Council resolutions, the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan remains unresolved and continues to endanger international and regional peace and security, reads a final document adopted at the NAM Mid-Term Ministerial Conference in Baku on April 6.

The document further states that the minister reaffirmed the importance of the principle of non-use of force enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, and encouraged the parties to continue to seek a negotiated settlement of the conflict within the territorial integrity, sovereignty and the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

