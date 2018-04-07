NAM Ministerial participants call for settlement of Karabakh conflict within Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Final Document of the 18th Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of Non-Aligned Movement includes particular paragraphs and articles related with Azerbaijan.

Extracts from the NAM Baku Final Document:

- The Ministers expressed their appreciation and gratitude to the People and Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan for the excellent organization, hospitality, and hosting of the Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku, on 05 and 06 April 2018. and pledged their support for this nomination;

- The Ministers welcomed the nomination of Baku, the capital city of the Republic of Azerbaijan to host the World Expo 2025 and wished every success to Azerbaijan in its campaign for the World EXPO 2025 in Baku as the only member of NAM;

- The Ministers warmly welcomed the offer of the Republic of Azerbaijan to host the XVIII Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in 2019, and requested NAM Members to actively participate in that Summit;

- They further recalled the outcomes of the Seventh Global Forum of the UNAOC held on 26-27 April 2016 in Baku, Azerbaijan and the active participation of UN Member States, international organizations and civil society in the Global Forum, and welcomed the activities carried out by UNAOC in 2017 to promote dialogue on issues related to migrants, refugees and the role of youth, among others;

- They further welcomed Azerbaijan’s initiative for hosting the 7th Ministerial Conference (Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process) in 2017;

- The Ministers expressed their regret that in spite of the United Nations Security Council resolutions (S/RES/822, S/RES/853, S/RES/874, S/RES/884) the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan remains unresolved and continues to endanger international and regional peace and security. They reaffirmed the importance of the principle of non-use of force enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, and encouraged the parties to continue to seek a negotiated settlement of the conflict within the territorial integrity, sovereignty and the internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

