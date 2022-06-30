Yandex metrika counter

NAM reputation grows during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship: Turkish parl’t speaker

  • Politics
  • Share
NAM reputation grows during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship: Turkish parl’t speaker

Azerbaijan has pursued a very successful policy in the post-Cold War period, Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Baku Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network.

Sentop noted that the reputation of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) has strengthened on a global scale during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the organization.  

The Turkish parliament speaker expressed confidence that Azerbaijan will continue its successful chairmanship of NAM.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      