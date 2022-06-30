NAM reputation grows during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship: Turkish parl’t speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has pursued a very successful policy in the post-Cold War period, Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop said on Thursday.

He made the remarks while speaking at the Baku Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement Parliamentary Network.

Sentop noted that the reputation of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) has strengthened on a global scale during Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the organization.

The Turkish parliament speaker expressed confidence that Azerbaijan will continue its successful chairmanship of NAM.

News.Az