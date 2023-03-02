Yandex metrika counter

NAM should actively participate in reshaping new world order: Azerbaijani President

“As the second largest international institution after the UN, NAM should play a more visible and efficient role in the international arena and actively participate in reshaping the new world order,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Summit-level Meeting of the NAM Contact Group in response to COVID-19 on post-pandemic global recovery in Baku.


News.Az 

