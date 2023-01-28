NAM Youth Organization issues statement condemning attack on Azerbaijan’s embassy in Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization has issued a statement condemning the attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, News.Az reports.

“On the 27th of January 2023, an armed attack took place against the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Iran. As a result one staff member passed away, and two were left injured.

The Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization strongly condemns the violent armed attack against the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Islamic Republic of Iran, expresses condolences to the family members and loved ones of the deceased and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured, calls for a fair and thorough investigation of the incident and bringing the perpetrators to justice.” statement said.

News.Az