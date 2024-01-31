NAM Youth Organization to monitor snap presidential election in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Non-Aligned Movement Youth Organization (NAMYO) will monitor the upcoming snap presidential election in Azerbaijan, Ordukhan Gahramanzada, Chairman of the Youth Organization, told secki-2024.az, News.Az reports.

A total of 19 representatives from 18 member countries of the organization (Senegal, Republic of South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mali, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Uganda, Togo, Nigeria, Mozambique, Ecuador, Colombia, Venezuela, Honduras, Cambodia, Fiji and the Philippines) are expected to observe the upcoming election in Azerbaijan.

The mission will pay a visit to Azerbaijan on February 5-9.

News.Az