Name of oldest person in Azerbaijan made public

108-year-old Viasma Mammadova, the resident of Garmatuk village of Lankaran region, is the oldest resident of Azerbaijan, the director of the Institute of Physiology of the National Academy of Sciences, Ph.D. in biology Ulduz Gashimova told Trend on Wednesday.

"When researching long-livers, first of all, their age is verified. Because in many cases the actual age does not coincide with the age specified in the documents. Thus, information about the oldest man, distributed by the media with reference to their documents, does not have a scientific basis, " Hashimova said.

News.Az

