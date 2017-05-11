Nardaran resident Natig Karimov gets 7-year conditional sentence

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijan court on Thursday resumed the trial in the case of Nardaran resident Natig Karimov, who is charged with treason, and former deputy chairman of Azerbaijan’s Islamic Party Ingilab Ahadov, APA reported.

Natig Karimov got 7-year conditional sentence, while the other person was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

In serious investigative operations, the State Security Service has discovered reasonable suspicions of Nardaran resident Natig Karimov of having worked for foreign special service agencies for a long time, and having spied and committed treason against the state security of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Stated Security Service detained Karimov as a suspect and he was sentenced by a court to pretrial detention on charges of treason (Article 274) on January 7, 2016. His pretrial detention was later commuted to house arrest.

The Security Service found Azerbaijani citizen Ingilab Ahadov guilty of spying to a foreign special service and carrying out the tasks assigned to him after coming into secret contact with that agency in 2011, and of committing state treason against the Republic of Azerbaijan. He was charged with treason (Article 274) after being detained as a suspect by the Service’s Main Investigation Department on 27 January 2016. A court chose a preventive measure against him in the form of arrest.

