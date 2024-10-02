NASA confirms upcoming close pass of two massive asteroids

+ ↺ − 16 px

NASA has announced that two substantial asteroids, 2024 SD3 and 2024 SR4, are scheduled to make close approaches to Earth on October 3, 2024. While these large space rocks pose no threat to our planet, their proximity offers astronomers a valuable opportunity for in-depth study. Here's what you need to know about these space rocks, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Asteroid 2024 SD3The first asteroid, named 2024 SD3, measures approximately 68 feet—comparable to the size of a small airplane. It is expected to pass Earth at a distance of about 1,490,000 kilometers at 9:19 PM IST on October 3. It will travel through space at an astonishing speed of 65,629 km/h, this asteroid presents an intriguing subject for NASA's asteroid tracking teams.Asteroid 2024 SR4The second asteroid, 2024 SR4, is slightly smaller, measuring around 51 feet, similar in size to a house. It will pass by Earth earlier on the same day at 4:00 PM IST, maintaining a distance of 2,680,000 kilometers. With a speed of 41,835 km/h, this asteroid is also under close observation by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.Both these asteroids are classified as near-Earth objects (NEOs), which NASA closely tracks to confirm they pose no danger to our planet. Despite their notable size and speed, these asteroids will pass by Earth safely and without incident. NASA's advanced tracking systems provide precise data on their trajectories, ensuring accurate monitoring of these and future close approaches.

