NASA publishes photo of spiral galaxy that looks like giant frisbee

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope, which orbits the Earth, captures images of distant galaxies of all shapes and sizes in the universe, APA reports quoting sputniknews.

A spiral galaxy located about 60 million light-years away, in the constellation of Hydra (the Sea Serpent), has been captured in a photo by the Hubble Telescope.

The so-called NGC 3717 is seen sideways in the image and looks like a thin pancake or a Frisbee. Despite its appearance, there are bright spherical bulges filled with stars inside such spiral galaxies. According to NASA, the closer part of the galaxy is "tilted ever so slightly down, and the far side tilted up", allowing for a view of the central bulge and across the disk.

The image has been published on NASA Hubble's official webpage.

