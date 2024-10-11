NASA says rare comet approaches to Earth

NASA says rare comet approaches to Earth

+ ↺ − 16 px

Comet C/2023 A3 Tsuchinshan-ATLAS will make its closest approach to Earth on Saturday, October 12, News.Az reports citing NASA.

The celestial body will fly at a distance of about 44 million miles (70 million km) from Earth. According to the department, the comet is making its first documented flyby of our planet. Before that, it was visible from Earth only during the time of the Neanderthals.Bill Cook, head of the NASA meteorological situational division at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, recommended choosing a dark observation point immediately after complete darkness. Looking to the southwest, you need to identify the constellations Sagittarius and Scorpio, Tsuchinshan-ATLAS should be visible between them, he noted.Bill Cook noted that Tsuchinshan-ATLAS will return only in about 80 thousand years . However, the gravity of another planet can change the comet's course.As NASA added, the comet was visible in the Southern Hemisphere in September and early October. Now the celestial body is on its way out of the inner Solar System and will be visible in the Northern Hemisphere until early November.

News.Az