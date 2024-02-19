NASA to launch 2nd Mars habitat experiment next spring

+ ↺ − 16 px

American space agency NASA has announced that the second of the one-year Mars habitat experiments, dubbed "Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA)" will begin next spring, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Applications are now open for a four-person team to participate in the second of three experiments to be conducted at NASA's Houston facilities in Texas, US.

The second Mars habitat experiment will involve challenges such as resource constraints, equipment failures, communication delays, and other environmental stressors that volunteers may encounter during a Mars mission, according to a statement posted on the space agency’s website on Friday.

During the experiment, the volunteer team will be responsible for tasks such as lunar walks, robotic operations, habitat management, exercise, and crop cultivation.

Volunteers will live in the "Mars Dunes Alpha" shelter, which was created using 3D printers.

News.Az