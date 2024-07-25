Nasdaq, S&P 500 close lower to extend losses

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Nasdaq and the S&P 500 closed Thursday lower to extend their losses a day after posting their worst daily performance since 2022.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 160 points, or 0.93%, to finish at 17,181 after it plummeted nearly 655 points, or 3.64% on Wednesday.The S&P 500 decreased almost 28 points, or 0.51%, to end the day at 5,399 after it lost 128 points, or 2.31% on previous session.The Dow, on the other hand, increased 81 points, or 0.2%, to 39,935 at the final bell.The VIX volatility index, also known as the "fear index," rose 2.3% to 18.46, after it skyrocketed 22.55% to 18.04 in the previous day.The 10-year US Treasury yield declined 1% to 4.245%.The dollar index increased just 0.01% to 104.40, while the euro gained 0.05% to $1.0844 against the greenback.Precious metals also saw losses, with gold falling 1.4% to $2,364 per ounce and silver decreasing 3.8% to $27.80.Oil prices were up around 0.7%, with global benchmark Brent crude priced at $82.30 per barrel and US benchmark West Texas Intermediate at $78.17.

News.Az