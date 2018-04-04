Nasim Aghdam identified as YouTube shooter

+ ↺ − 16 px

The YouTube shooter was identified by multiple news outlets Tuesday evening as Nasim Aghdam, a Middle Eastern woman with a grudge against the company.

NBC News said she was a 39-year-old woman whose last known address was in San Diego and whose middle name is Najafi.

ABC News reported similarly, citing “two law-enforcement officials.”

Nasim Aghdam’s YouTube channel described her as 'Nasim the Persian Azeri female vegan bodybuilder’, according to Washington Times.

News.Az

