Nasimi Festival features series of events and concert of famous Paraguayan ‘Recycling’ orchestra in Gala

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and president of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva attended the event

Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality has featured a presentation of the works created as part of the 3rd International Symposium on Sculpture 'The song in the stone’ at the Gala Archeological-Ethnographic Museum Complex, AzerTag reports.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and president of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva attended the event.

This year’s symposium exhibits the works of 20 sculptors from Azerbaijan, Belgium, Italy, Turkey, India, Ukraine, Spain, Egypt, Mexico, Romania, Iran, Norway, Greece, Slovenia, Argentina, Syria, and Georgia.

The event participants then viewed the 7th International “From waste to art” exhibition.

The event also featured a concert program of Paraguay’s famous Recycling orchestra, comprised of children and juveniles and the music instruments of which are made of recycled wastes.

A public art project “Opening Wall” in the abandoned industrial warehouse in Gala settlement in Baku was then presented. The project featured the works of eight local and foreign “urban art” artists from Azerbaijan, Brazil, Belgium, South Africa, Spain, the Netherlands, and France who created their works on the walls of the buildings.

