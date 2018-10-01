Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality wraps up in Baku

Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality wraps up in Baku

A closing ceremony of the Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality has been held at Baku Media Center, AzerTag reports.

Vice-president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva and president of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva attended the event.

The closing ceremony featured a literary and musical play “Mərhaba” (Hello).

Following the performance, the event saw an award ceremony of the winners of a literary competition dedicated to Nasimi.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva presented the awards to winners.

