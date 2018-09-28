Nasimi Festival opens in Shamakhi

+ ↺ − 16 px

The festival was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan

The grand opening of the Nasimi Festival of Poetry, Arts and Spirituality, dedicated to the creative activity of one of the brilliant poets and thinkers of the East, Imadaddin Nasimi (1369-1417), has taken place in Shamakhi near the monument of Nasimi, Trend reports.

The festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, is held in Azerbaijan for the first time on September 27-30.

At the opening of the event, Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev welcomed guests to the ancient land of Azerbaijan, the city of Shamakhi - the homeland of Nasimi - and noted that the festival was organized at the initiative of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva.

"The festival has a historic significance, because Nasimi's creative activity has a global significance. Azerbaijan is famous for the names of great philosophers, poets and writers. Nasimi is one of the founders of hurufism, who inscribed his name in the history of the Islamic world. Within the festival, guests will enjoy a very rich and interesting program in various cultural institutions in Shamakhi and Baku. The festival reflects our national heritage and modernity, history and culture; it is aimed at spiritual improvement of people. The festival is attended by prominent figures of culture and science from around the world, and the international scale of the event shows its great importance," the minister said.

Then, the guests were presented a concert program with participation of the world-famous mugham artist, UNESCO artist, people's artist Alim Gasimov and his daughter, honored artist Fargana Gasimova, who were greeted with applause of the numerous guests, including the guests from abroad.

Alim Gasimov noted the importance of the festival in an interview with Trend.

"Nasimi Festival and creative work of this poet and philosopher serve spirituality and promote high human values, in the same way as our mugham. Thanks to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, thousands of people will see and hear unique pieces of poetry and art that will show all the greatness of Nasimi's creative activity and its relevance in our days. They will be able to see the spiritual world through the beauty of nature and the surrounding world, kindness and mercy," Gasimov said.

The world-famous performer of Islamic music with Azerbaijani roots Sami Yusuf, who specially arrived at the festival from the UK, noted its importance for the world culture.

"Nasimi's creative work glorifies the beauty and intelligence of man. It is a great honor for me to take part in this festival, which promotes the greatness of human perfection, transmitted through poetry and art. The search for spirituality in the modern world is very relevant, because everyone seeks to find their own happiness, truth, and in this aspect the festival contributes to these goals and calls the world community to peace and prosperity," Yusuf said.

The festival is held under the slogans “Beyond the Limited Self”, reflecting the philosophical views of the poet, and “I am a Particle, I am the Sun” which are the poet’s lines.

For the first time, registration for such a grandiose festival is held through the official website www.nasimifestival.live rather than via ticket sales and invitations.

