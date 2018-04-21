Natalie Portman backs out of Israeli award ceremony

+ ↺ − 16 px

Natalie Portman, the Oscar-winning actress, has backed out of a major award ceremony meant to honor her in Jerusalem, with her representatives citing her distress over “recent events” in Israel.

Ms. Portman did not initially elaborate, leading many to interpret her decision as stemming from the deadly protests along Israel’s border with Gaza, in which about three dozen Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire over the past four weeks. Four more deaths were reported on Friday, The New York Times reports.

Late Friday, however, she issued a statement saying that her objection was to the scheduled presence of the Israeli prime minister at the ceremony.

“My decision not to attend the Genesis Prize ceremony has been mischaracterized by others,” Ms. Portman said. “Let me speak for myself. I chose not to attend because I did not want to appear as endorsing Benjamin Netanyahu.”

Ms. Portman is the latest celebrity to wade into a conflict that has long drawn criticism and protest from actors, musicians and artists critical of Israeli’s actions against Palestinians. Hundreds have endorsed the so-called B.D.S. movement, a pro-Palestinian campaign that calls for boycott, divestment and sanctions against Israel.

News.Az

News.Az