Natia Mezvrishvili appointed Georgia's Deputy Interior Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia's Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia appointed Natia Mezvrishvili his deputy and the ministry's parliamentary secretary.

Since December 2013, Mezvrishvili has been head of the Department for Supervision of Prosecutorial Activities and Strategic Development of the General Prosecutor's Office.

Mezvrishvili is also an assistant professor at the Eastern European University and lectures at Ivane Javakhishvili Tbilisi State University.

News.Az

News.Az