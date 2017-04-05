Natig Aliyev: SGC to serve millions of consumers

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Southern Gas Corridor will serve millions of consumers and meet the demand of Georgia, Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria, Albania, Italy and other countries, said Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Natig Aliyev.

He made the remarks at the 20th Eurasian Economic Summit held in Istanbul, the Turkish media reported Apr. 5.

Aliyev noted that the construction of the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) and Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) continues at an accelerated pace, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan provides a major part of its energy consumption at the expense of its sources, said the minister adding that over the past 20 years, Baku cooperated with 3,000 foreign companies.

Azerbaijan is ready to implement large-scale projects, added Aliyev.

He also said that Azerbaijan plans to stabilize oil consumption.

The Southern Gas Corridor will make a huge contribution to the diversification and development of energy cooperation, noted the minister.

The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the priority energy projects for the EU. It envisages the transportation of gas from the Caspian region to the European countries through Georgia and Turkey.

At the initial stage, the gas to be produced as part of the Stage 2 of development of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor projects. Other sources can also connect to this project at a later stage.

As part of the Stage 2 of the Shah Deniz development, the gas will be exported to Turkey and European markets by expanding the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline and Trans Adriatic Pipeline.

