Natig Aliyev’s body to be brought to Baku today – ministry

Today, the body of Azerbaijan’s energy minister Natig Aliyev will be brought to Azerbaijan.

According to the energy ministry, his body will be in Baku in the evening.



Farewell ceremony for him will be held in Shahriyar Culture Centre at 12:00 p.m.



There is no information about where he will be buried.



Azerbaijani Energy Minister Natig Aliyev, who had been receiving treatment in Istanbul Florence Nightingale Hospital, died following a sudden complication on Friday morning.



A few days ago, Energy Minister Natig Aliyev had been placed at the Central Hospital of Oil Workers in Baku due to heart problems. Thereafter, he was brought to Turkey for medical treatment.



Natiq Aghaami oglu Aliyev was born on November 23, 1947 in Baku, Azerbaijan.



In 1965, he graduated from the secondary school, in 1970 - from Azerbaijan State Oil Academy. He started working in the field once he was employed by Azerdenizneftkeshfiyyat trust of Xəzərdənizneftqazsenaye PU in 1970.



In 1971 he got postgraduate education in Geology Institution of National Sciences Academy of Azerbaijan. He had a PhD in Geology-Mineralogy Sciences since 1974.



He was appointed chief of geology department at Azerdenizneftkeshfiyyat trust of Xəzərdənizneftqazsenaye PU in 1979, the Chief Instructor of Department at the administration of Central Committee of Azerbaijan Communist Party in 1984.



In 1993-2005, he worked as SOCAR President and Chairman of Board of Directors.



He was appointed as chairman of The Steering Committee for the development of the Azeri, Chirag and deepwater portion of the Gunashli (ACG) fields in 1994, chairman of BTC Board of Directors in 2002.



In 2005-2013 he worked as Minister of Industry and Energy. On October 22, 2013 he was appointed as the Minister of Energy.



He had more than 100 articles, scientific works and books published. He had been academician of International East Oil Academy, doctor of economic sciences since 2008.



He was elected as correspondent member of the International Academy of Engineering (IAE) in 2008.

