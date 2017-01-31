National anti-terrorism committee notes Daesh recruitment of Russians decreases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian special services note a reduction in Daesh's recruiting of Russians, the National Anti-terrorism Committee (NAK) said Tuesday.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, over 3,200 Russians left for Syria and Iraq to fight on the side of terrorists since the start of the war, with some 500 of them having left from Chechen Republic. The Russian authorities have repeatedly voiced concern over the threat that the militants fighting abroad on the side of Daesh and other terrorist organizations may return to their countries of origin, according to Sputnik International.

"The special services and law enforcement bodies of the Russian Federation note that a new tactic in actions of [international] terrorists has emerged: we are witnessing a reduction of ISIL [Daesh] recruiters from Russia," Andrei Przhedomsky, the head of NAK information center, told a briefing.

Earlier it was reported that the number of people leaving Russia’s Chechen Republic to join the ranks of Daesh terrorist group in Syria decreased in 2016.

