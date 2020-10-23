National Hearo Shukur Hamidov's name will be immortalized in Gubadli district

+ ↺ − 16 px

National Hero Shukur Hamidov's name will be immortalized in Gubadli district, where he was born and died for its liberation, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state made the remarks during a phone call with Nariman Hamidov, father of National Hero of Azerbaijan Shukur Hamidov who was martyred for the liberation of Gubadli.

The head of state extended his condolences over the death of Shukur Hamidov, saying that Shukur Hamidov was awarded the title of National Hero of Azerbaijan for his bravery during the April battles and that the Azerbaijani President had personally presented the star of a hero to him.

News.Az