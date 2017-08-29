National hero of Azerbaijan Chingiz Mustafayev would turn 57

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today is the birthday of National Hero of Azerbaijan, civil and military journalist who made a significant contribution to the development of national television.

He collaborated with a number of foreign news agencies. He was the author of many reports from the war zone in Nagorno-Karabakh, including the famous reportage from the scene of the Khojaly massacre. He is the National Hero of Azerbaijan.

According to Oxu.Az, Chingiz Mustafayev was born on August 29, 1960 in Astrakhan region of Russia.

In 1964 he moved with his family to Baku. After finishing secondary school № 167 in Yasamal district in 1977, he entered the Azerbaijan Medical University. He graduated from the University in 1983, worked for three years as a doctor in Divichi area, and afterwards occupied the position of the head doctor of the resort at the Institute of Civil Engineers.

Mustafayev was a fan of art, music, journalism. It was Chingiz who created the music center "Disco" in Baku, participated in the folk group "Ozan" and youth studio "Impromptu". But the desire for reporting activities, interest in investigative reporting was much stronger. And in October 1991, Chingiz created a studio "CL 215", through which he brought a completely new breath into Azerbaijani television, and became a crowd favorite for his broadcasts "CR 215 presents"," No one will be forgotten ","Face to Face”.

The public first saw the talent of the reporter from his video materials, filmed during the bloody events of January 1990. C.Mustafayev made interviews with famous people of the Soviet Union - Mikhail Gorbachev, Boris Yeltsin, Nursultan Nazarbayev, Ayaz Mutalibov, Raisa Gorbacheva, Galina Starovoitova and others.

With the outbreak of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, Chingiz devoted himself entirely to military journalism.

Despite the real threat to his life, he filmed the consequences of the Khojaly massacre, which occurred on the night of 26 February 1992.

The footage, taken from a helicopter by Chingiz Mustafayev, features the randomly scattered bodies shot in Khojaly. On the scene he was shooting some of the bodies - mostly children, women and old people, and then – preparation of bodies for sending to Agdam by helicopters.

Chingiz repeatedly traveled to the war zone, filmed fighting in Karabakh, interviewed soldiers. He filmed an open gunfight between the armed forces of the opposing sides. There are videos in which Chingiz encourages fighters to return to Shusha occupied by Armenians with a hoarse voice.

On June 15, 1992 during the fierce fighting in the village Nakhichevanik (Nakhchivanli) of Nagorno-Karabakh Chingiz Mustafayev was mortally wounded by a mine while trying to capture the onset of the Azerbaijani army. The camera continued to shoot at that moment.

By the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan on November 6, 1992 Chingiz Fuad oglu Mustafayev was posthumously awarded with the title of the National Hero of Azerbaijan.

Chingiz Mustafayev is buried in the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

Chingiz Mustafayev’s name was given to the recreation area of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Shuvelan, a street in Baku, and the ANS ÇM radio station.

A bas-relief depicting him with a camera on his shoulders is installed on the wall of the house in Baku where he lived. Chingiz’s bust was installed at the Military Lyceum named after Jamshid Nakhichevanski.

News.Az

