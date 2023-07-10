Foundation of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy course is associated with National Leader’s name: Minister

An independent foreign policy is one of the main attributes of every state, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov as he addressed “National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijan’s Foreign Policy” conference at ADA University on Monday, News.Az reports.

“As in all other fields, the foundation of the foreign policy course of our country is connected with the name of Heydar Aliyev, an outstanding statesman, the Great Leader of the Azerbaijani people, whose 100th anniversary we proudly celebrate and commemorate with deep respect and gratitude,” FM Bayramov said.

The minister emphasized that after returning to power, the national leader made agile maneuvers and special tactical moves taking into account the interests and ambitions of various countries related to the Caucasus and Azerbaijan in particular and highlighting the statehood interests above all else.

