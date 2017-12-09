National leader Heydar Aliyev commemorated in Chief Office of ministry’s Interior Troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

A commemoration ceremony has been held in the Chief Office of the Interior Ministry’s Interior troops in the memory of saviour of the Azerbaijani people, National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Defence.az reported citing the ministry’s website.

The event started with a minute of silence in the memory of the national leader and then the national anthem was played.

Independent Azerbaijan went through hard times and became an influential state in the world due to the sagacious policy of Heydar Aliyev. The personnel of the Interior troops immortalize the memory of the national leader every moment.

A film dedicated to Heydar Aliyev’s life and activities was displayed in the event.

Later, MP Elman Nasirov addressed the event on the subject “Heydar Aliyev is the Founder of modern Azerbaijan”. Speaking about the unparalleled merits of the national leader for the country, the MP noted that the Azerbaijani state would never forget his merits though hundreds of years pass.

