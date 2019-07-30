National Olympic Committee hosts meeting with medalists of EYOF Baku 2019

+ ↺ − 16 px

The National Olympic Committee (NOC) has hosted a meeting with the medalists of the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic festival "EYOF Baku 2019" as part of the project "Days of Triumph".

Minister of Youth and Sports Azad Rahimov, Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov, vice presidents of National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade, Khazar Isayev, Secretary General of the Committee Aghajan Abiyev, Deputy Secretary General Azer Aliyev and representatives of the sports community attended the event.

Addressing the meeting, Vice President of NOC Chingiz Huseynzade hailed the successful organization of the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic festival "EYOF Baku 2019". He also highlighted other sporting events hosted by Azerbaijan, including the First European Games and 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.

Minister Azad Rahimov said that by hosting such a wonderful festival Azerbaijan once again proved itself as a sporting nation.

Minister of Education Jeyhun Bayramov noted that winning the 4th place among 48 countries testifies to the great care and attention given to sport in the country. The minister thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for their support to the organization of the festival.

Then the ceremony of awarding the medalists was held.

Approximately 3,600 young people and their officials take part in the summer festivals, while there are around 1,600 participants at the winter editions. The competitions consisting of 10 sports (Artistic Gymnastics, Athletics, Basketball, Cycling, Handball, Judo, Swimming, Tennis, Volleyball, and Wrestling) involved over 2500 volunteers.

A total of 122 Azerbaijani athletes vied for medals at the European Youth Olympics Festival held in Baku from July 21-27.

Team Azerbaijan ranked 4th among 48 countries with 10 gold, 7 silver and 6 bronze medals.

